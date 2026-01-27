Ukrainian troops fire 47 artillery shells on Kursk border area in past 24 hours

KURSK, January 27. /TASS/. Twenty-seven Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours. Eleven drones attacked the region by dropping explosive devices, and the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the border firing 47 artillery shells, the region’s Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Between 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (06:00 a.m. GMT) on January 26 and 7:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (04:00 a.m. GMT) on January 27, a total of 27 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired 47 artillery shells on evacuated areas. Drones attacked our territory 11 times by dropping explosive devices," Khinshtein wrote on his Telegram channel. The governor added that a gate, a fence, and the facade of a house were damaged by shrapnel from explosions in the Kalinovka settlement in the Khomutovsky district, and two vehicles were damaged. Five cars were damaged in the Khomutovka settlement, and falling debris partially disrupted the power supply, the regional governor noted.

The Kursk Region governor reported that there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the attacks.