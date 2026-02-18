Russian stock indices in the green on Wednesday — market data

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.5% to 2,779.08 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 1.27% to 1,149.63 points. The yuan added 12.1 kopecks to reach 11.11 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index has not shown a clear trend today, continuing cruising more or less successfully under 2,800 points. No meaningful comments followed the ended negotiations of the Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral team in Geneva," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said. "Nevertheless, traders found causes for cautious optimism. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today that Russia ‘remains interested in restoring trade and economic relations with the US,’ commenting on the article in The Economist on prospects of restoring cooperation between the two powers. The market situation also backed stocks - the ruble starts declining and oil and precious metals are again actively growing in prices because of the same geopolitics," he added.

The Russian stock market ended the trading day with a small upside, largely amid the rise in commodity prices. Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. "Stocks of Seligdar gold miner were the growth leaders in the stock market (+3.3%) amid the rising gold prices," she noted. Mosenergo stocks fell the most (-2.7%) on the verge of the meeting of shareholders tomorrow on the reapproval of 2024 dividends, the analyst added.

BCS Investment World expects the range for the MOEX Russia Index to be 2,720-2,820 points tomorrow. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will be within 2,700-2,800 points tomorrow.