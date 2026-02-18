Record number of Russian tourists visit Japan in January, up 98.7% yoy

TOKYO, February 18. /TASS/. The number of Russian nationals visiting Japan in January increased by 98.7% compared with the same period last year, reaching 9,800 people. According to data from the Japan National Tourism Organization reviewed by a TASS correspondent, this marks a record high for Russian visitors for the month of January.

As noted in the explanatory materials, despite the impact of sanctions, the number of tourists reached a record level for January due to school holidays that began in late December, extended New Year holidays, diversification of flight routes, and the arrival of cruise ships.

In January, Russia ranked first among all countries and regions included in the statistics in terms of the growth rate of incoming travelers.