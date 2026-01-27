MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian troops continue advancing in all the frontline areas of the special military operation, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said after his inspection trip to the area of operations of the Battlegroup West.

"The Joint Group of Forces continues advancing in all the directions," Gerasimov said.

Russian troops liberate 17 communities in January

Russian troops have liberated 17 communities and over 500 sq. km of territory since early January, the military chief reported.

"Our troops have liberated 17 communities and gained control of over 500 sq. km of territory since early January. The Battlegroup North is conducting combat operations to expand the security zone of the borderline areas of the Sumy and Kharkov Regions," Gerasimov said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North liberates four communities over month

Russia’s Battlegroup North liberated four communities over the month to expand the security zone, the military chief reported.

"Battlegroup North forces are conducting combat operations to expand the security zone of the borderline areas of the Sumy and Kharkov Regions. During the month, they liberated four settlements, including Siminovka and Staritsy over the past week," Gerasimov said.

Russian troops liberate Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in Kharkov Region

Russia’s Battlegroup West units have liberated Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in the Kharkov Region, the military chief reported.

"Kupyansk-Uzlovoi has been liberated. The troops are combing and mopping up urban quarters of that town," Gerasimov said.

Up to 800 Ukrainian troops blocked near Kupyansk

Up to 800 Ukrainian troops remain blocked in an area near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, the military chief reported.

"The [Russian] troops are engaged in battles in the settlements of Kovsharovka and Glushkovka. As a whole, up to 800 Ukrainian troops remain blocked in an area that is a site of terrain with the dimensions of 4 km to 6 km," Gerasimov said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West forces engaged in street battles in Kutkovka

Russia’s Battlegroup West forces are engaged in street battles in Kutkovka and are advancing towards Kovalevka, the military chief reported.

"The Battlegroup West continues active offensive operations on a broad front within its area of responsibility. Formations of the 6th Army are advancing westward in the general direction towards Lozovaya Pervaya. Its units are engaged in street battles in Kutkovka. On the southern flank, some of its forces are developing an offensive towards Kovalevka," Gerasimov said.

Russian troops close to liberating Drobyshevo, Yarovaya and Sosnovoye in Donetsk region

Russian troops are successfully developing an offensive in the Rubtsy and Krasny Liman directions in the Donetsk region and concluding combat operations to liberate the settlements of Drobyshevo, Yarovaya and Sosnovoye, the military chief reported.

"The troops are successfully developing an offensive in the Rubtsy and Krasny Liman directions. Units and formations of the 20th Army are completing the liberation of the settlements of Drobyshevo, Yarovaya and Sosnovoye and over 90% of residential buildings are under our control," Gerasimov said.

Russian troops destroying surrounded Ukrainian forces along Oskol River

Russian troops are destroying surrounded Ukrainian armed formations on the eastern bank of the Oskol River, the military chief reported.

"On the eastern bank of the Oskol River, military units of the 1st Tank Army continue destroying surrounded enemy formations," Gerasimov said.

Russian troops continue destroying Ukrainian forces in Holy Mountains National Park

Russian troops are engaged in street battles to liberate Krasny Liman and Ilyichevka and continue destroying Ukrainian armed formations in the Holy Mountains National Park, the military chief reported.

"Military units and formations of the 23rd Army are conducting street battles to liberate Krasny Liman and Ilyichevka. They continue destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Holy Mountains National Park," Gerasimov said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South advances westward towards Slavyansk

Russia’s Battlegroup South forces are actively advancing towards Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the military chief reported.

"Battlegroup South forces are actively advancing westward towards Slavyansk. Assault units have gained control of the settlements of Bondarnoye, Zakotnoye and Privolnoye," Gerasimov said.

Russian troops destroying Ukrainian forces in Konstantinovka in Donetsk region

Russia’s Battlegroup South units are engaged in battles to destroy Ukrainian armed formations in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the military chief reported.

"Combat operations are underway to destroy Ukrainian formations in Konstantinovka," he said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center developing offensive in Dobropolye area

Russia’s Battlegroup Center units are developing an offensive in the area of the settlement of Dobropolye, the military chief reported.

"The Battlegroup’s units and formations are developing an offensive in the Dobropolye frontline area. They are engaged in street battles in the settlements of Grishino, Novy Donbass and Belitskoye," Gerasimov said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East advances in east of Zaporozhye Region

Russia’s Battlegroup East is advancing in the east of the Zaporozhye Region and some of its forces are engaged in battles in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the military chief reported.

"The Battlegroup East is advancing in the eastern part of the Zaporozhye Region and some of its forces are conducting combat operations to create a security zone on the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk Region. In January, our troops gained control of four settlements," Gerasimov said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr liberates four communities in January

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated four communities in January, the military chief reported.

"The troops have liberated Novoyakovlevka. Overall, the Battlegroup [Dnepr] liberated four settlements in January," Gerasimov said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr forces are 12-14 km from Zaporozhye city

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr forward units are 12-14 km from the southern and southeastern outskirts of the city of Zaporozhye, the military chief reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr formations are advancing in the general Zaporozhye direction. Forward units are 12-14 km from the southern and southeastern outskirts of the regional center," Gerasimov said.