Hungarian foreign ministry to summon Ukrainian ambassador over threats to Budapest

BUDAPEST, January 27. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has instructed Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to summon the Ukrainian ambassador over Kiev’s threats to Budapest.

"Last week, Ukrainian political leaders, including the president, made harsh insults and threats against Hungary and the Hungarian government. Our national security agencies analyzed these verbal attacks from Ukraine and concluded that they are part of coordinated efforts to interfere in the Hungarian elections," Orban said in a video address aired by the M1 television channel.

"That is why I today instructed Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to summon the Ukrainian ambassador," he said, adding that he "will not tolerate anyone threatening Hungary’s sovereignty or electoral fairness."

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky said that "Every Viktor who lives off European money while trying to sell out European interests deserves a smack upside the head." Following this, Orban and Zelensky, as well the two countries’ foreign ministers, Peter Szijjarto of Hungary and Andrey Sibiga of Ukraine, exchanged accusatory posts on social networks. The Hungarian government claims that the Ukrainians are seeking to support the Hungarian opposition and influence the outcome of the upcoming elections.

Hungary will hold parliamentary elections on April 12, after which a new government will be formed. The election campaign is in its final stretch. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party and its smaller arm - Christian Democrats - are going up against the opposition party Tisza led by former government official Peter Magyar, who has the European Union’s backing.

In the previous election in 2022, Fidesz and the Christian Democrats won 135 seats in the 199-seat parliament, which made it possible for Viktor Orban, who has been prime minister since 2010, to retain his position for four more years. He was always previously Hungary's prime minister from 1998-2002. Overall, he is the longest-serving European politician in the post of prime minister. He was nominated as candidate for prime minister again during a Fidesz convention on January 10.

According to opinion polls, Fidesz sees greater support than Tisza and Orban is believed to be better fit for premiership than Magyar. However, political analysts warn that the outcome of the upcoming elections will depend on the parties’ ability to mobilize their supporters to come to the polling stations in April.