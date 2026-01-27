Russian forces consolidating positions near Krasny Liman — expert

LUGANSK, January 27. /TASS/. Russian fighters have been consolidating their positions by the day near Krasny Liman (known as Liman in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our servicemen have been conducting their routine combat work, showing tactical successes near Krasny Liman almost every day. Over the past day, our servicemen have improved their tactical position inside the city and gained a new foothold there," he said.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Russian troops are fighting fierce battles on the outskirts of Krasny Liman, while the command of the Ukrainian armed forces continues its military buildup in the city.