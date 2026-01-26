US dispatches an `armada’ next to Iran, believes republic ready to talk — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 27. /TASS/. The United States has sent a large naval force next to Iran, President Donald Trump said as he expressed confidence that Tehran is ready for dialogue.

"We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela," Trump told Axios in an interview. "They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk," the US president added, without giving any specifics.

Nor did Trump explain which option he would use against Iran. According to him, the situation in the Islamic Republic is "in flux.".