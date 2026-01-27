Chinese Foreign Ministry expresses support for Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by US

BEIJING, January 27. /TASS/. Chinese authorities are expressing support for Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun has said.

"The United States' use of force against a sovereign state and the forcible control of the country's president are acts of intimidation that seriously violate international law and infringe on Venezuela's sovereignty," he emphasized at a news briefing.

The Chinese diplomat clarified that China "supports Venezuela in defending its sovereignty, dignity, and legitimate rights." According to Guo, Beijing is ready to join the international community in "resolutely defending the UN Charter and upholding the fundamental principles of international ethics, justice, and fairness."

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto said that the United States had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas, calling Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in the country. US President Donald Trump later confirmed the strikes, announcing the capture of Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who had been transported to the United States and placed in a detention facility in New York.