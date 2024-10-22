Russia’s Ufa submarine heads from Baltic Sea to Pacific — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Project 636.3 Ufa submarine armed with Kalibr missiles is heading from the Baltic Sea to join the Pacific Fleet, the fleet said in a statement.

"Built at the Admiralty Shipyards of the United Shipbuilding Corporation in St. Petersburg, the Ufa diesel-electric submarine is making a journey from the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Fleet by way of the Southern Sea Route," the statement said.

According to the fleet, the submarine, accompanied by the rescue tug Alatau, is making a call to the Indian port of Cochin in the Arabian Sea. During the port stay, the Russian vessels will replenish fuel, water and food supplies.

The Ufa submarine was put into service with the Russian Navy on November 16, 2022. It is the fourth of six Project 636.3 submarines that are planned to be built for the Pacific Fleet. The submarines of this project are distinguished by an optimal combination of acoustic stealth and target detection range, along with powerful torpedo and missile armaments. The main attack system is the Kalibr-PL armed with high-precision missiles.

In mid-March 2024, the Ufa submarine, as it was transiting to the Pacific Fleet, performed combat missions in the Mediterranean Sea.

The fifth submarine of this series, the Mozhaisk, was most recently stationed in the Baltic Sea, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The sixth submarine, the Yakutsk, was launched on October 11. The third submarine, the Magadan, reached the Pacific Fleet by traversing the Northern Sea Route in the fall of 2022.

Earlier, the Admiralty Shipyards built a series of six Project 636.3 submarines for the Black Sea Fleet. All of them are also armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles. The Black Sea submarines played an active role in striking terrorist targets in Syria. They are currently being employed in the special military operation in Ukraine.