Russian air transport's critical information infrastructure operating as usual — ministry

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia's critical air transport infrastructure is operating as usual normally after a Leonardo booking system failure, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

"The Leonardo system has been restored and is functioning reliably. Russia's critical air transport infrastructure is operating in a usual mode," the statement read.

Earlier, several airlines reported a global outage in the Leonardo booking system, which resulted in temporary restrictions on passenger and baggage check-in, ticket issuance, reissuance, and refunds.