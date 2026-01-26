Ukrainian servicemen don't want evidence of crimes to get out — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Not wanting the world to know about how it tortures prisoners of war and other crimes, Ukraine bombs Russian military investigative units, said Sergey Mazur, a special investigator at the Russian Investigative Committee’s Military Investigative Directorate for the Southern Military District.

"Our investigative teams are probing into these crimes. I must say that the enemy is very afraid of these crimes being publicized, and regularly launches targeted missile strikes against the locations of military investigative departments. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have been killed and wounded," he said, speaking at the International Christmas Readings.

According to Mazur, the Investigative Committee has confirmed the deaths of more than 7,000 civilians in Donbass, including 340 minors, as a result of Ukrainian aggression since 2014. He noted that Russian courts have currently convicted more than 1,000 Ukrainian servicemen for killings of civilians in Donbass.