Russia’s corvette Boikiy covers over 43,000 nautical miles in long-distance voyage

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian Baltic Fleet’s corvette Boikiy has returned to its home base, having covered more than 43,000 nautical miles during a nine-month long-distance voyage, the Baltic Fleet's press service reported.

"The corvette Boikiy of the Baltic Fleet has returned to the main naval base of the Baltic Fleet in Baltiysk after long-distance deployment. The ship’s crew carried out tasks to to demonstrate the country’s national flag and maintain a global naval presence. The crew of the corvette Boikiy spent nine months on a long-distance voyage, having covered a total of more than 43,000 nautical miles," the statement says.

During the voyage, the ship's crew conducted a number of combat exercises, including practicing detecting, tracking, and neutralizing enemy submarines using an anti-submarine weapon system and a Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter. In addition, the missile and artillery unit crews practiced launching anti-ship missiles against a squadron of enemy ships using electronic missile launches.

The Baltic Fleet’s press service added that over the past nine months, the corvette Boikiy made port calls in Guinea, Algeria, and Egypt. The ship returned from the long-distance voyage in good condition and ready to perform its designated missions after replenishing necessary supplies, the Baltic Fleet concluded.