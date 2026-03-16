Ukraine refused to meet Hungary, Slovakia on Druzhba pipeline — Szijjarto

BRUSSELS, March 16. /TASS/. Hungary and Slovakia suggested holding a meeting with the Ukrainian Energy Minister for the restart of Druzhba oil pipeline functioning but Kiev rejected it, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister told reporters.

"Today with the Slovak colleagues we have initiated a trilateral meeting here in Brussels with the Ukrainian minister of energy and the Slovak minister of energy and myself but this was cancelled again by the Ukrainians just a couple of minutes ago. There were initiatives taken by us, by the Slovaks, and even by the European Union to allow a site visit to see the actual state of the pipeline. All of these proposals were rejected," Szijjarto noted.

Ukraine continues blocking Russian oil supplies over the Druzhba pipeline, he stressed. "I can tell you anything but if a country keeps us under an oil blockade than that given country cannot expect us to support any decisions here in Brussels in favor of them. That's the case," the minister noted.

Oil is not coming over the Druzhba oil pipeline to Hungarian refineries since January 27.