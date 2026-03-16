Ukraine fires artillery weapons 41 times on Russia’s Kursk Region in past day

KURSK, March 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s bordering Kursk Region with 27 drones and fired artillery weapons 41 times on evacuated areas over the past 24 hours, the region’s Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"A total of 27 enemy drones of various types were intercepted between 09:00 a.m. Moscow time (06:00 a.m. GMT) on March 15 and 07:00 a.m. Moscow time (04:00 a.m. GMT) on March 16. The enemy fired artillery weapons 41 times on evacuated areas. Drones attacked our territory three times by dropping explosive devices," he wrote on his Max social media channel.

Three people were injured in the attacks in the Korenevo settlement; they were taken to the Kursk Regional Hospital. Shrapnel damaged a local store’s windows, facade, and a car.

The regional governor added that there have been no fatalities as a result of the Ukrainian attacks over the past 24 hours.