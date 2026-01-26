Investigative Committee documents aftermath of strike on LPR school

LUGANSK, January 26. /TASS/. Investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee’s Directorate for the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have documented the aftermath of the strike by the Ukrainian armed forces on a school in the Yubileynoye settlement in Lugansk.

Elena Markovskaya, senior aide to the Russian Investigative Committee’s LPR Directorate head, told TASS that drone fragments that crashed on the school grounds have been sent for examination.

"Investigators from the Russian Investigative Committee have documented the aftermath of enemy drone strikes on a school in Yubileynoye and other infrastructure facilities. An inspection of the scene was carried out, fragments of the enemy drones have been seized, and forensic examinations have been ordered," she said.

Markovskaya noted that the committee’s investigators will establish all the circumstances of the enemy attacks and "provide a criminal-legal assessment of the actions of all those involved."

Earlier, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik reported that an enemy drone crashed at a sports ground at a school in Yubileynoye; the school has switched to remote learning. According to Pasechnik, the Ukrainian armed forces launched at least 10 drone attacks against energy facilities in municipalities across the republic overnight to Monday, causing damage. There were no civilian casualties.