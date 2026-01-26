Putin points to strikes on Russian infrastructure amid calls to halt ones against Kiev

ST. PETERSBURG, January 26. /TASS/. Moscow is being asked not to strike Ukrainian infrastructure, while drone attacks on Russia continue, President Vladimir Putin told Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko.

Drozdenko reported to the president about measures taken to protect the region from UAV attacks.

"We have finished building 16 out of 17 installations, co-financed all of them. And they are having an impact. You know that there are attempts to attack, they [continue]," Drozdenko said.

"Yes," Putin said. "And we are being asked not to do this," the president added.

Putin is in St. Petersburg on a working visit. Thus, on Monday he held a meeting there with the supreme ruler of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim and held working meetings with Drozdenko and with Governor of the northern capital Alexander Beglov. On Tuesday, Putin will take part in commemorative events on the occasion of the anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad during World War II.