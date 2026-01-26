EC approves Poland's plan to use 44 billion euros from SAFE — defense minister

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) has approved Warsaw’s expenditure plan for the allocation of almost 44 billion euros from the EU's SAFE militarization program, said Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

"The European Commission has positively assessed the documents submitted by Poland regarding the receipt of funds from the SAFE program. We are getting closer to receiving almost 44 billion euros, which will be used for further investment in Poland's security," the minister wrote on X. "An executive decision of the European Council and the final signing of agreements [on the allocation of loans] lie ahead of us."

On September 9, the European Commission decided to allocate low-interest loans from the EU SAFE militarization fund, which amounts to 150 billion euros. Poland will receive almost a third of these funds, or 43.7 billion euros.

In the spring of 2025, the EU took steps towards large-scale militarization - in March, at an emergency summit in Brussels, an 800 billion euro ReArm EU rearmament plan was approved, providing for joint arms purchases and the use of funds from the program for depressed regions. Later, the EU Council approved the creation of the SAFE militarization Fund as part of a long-term military construction program until 2030. At a NATO summit in The Hague in June, it was decided to increase the military spending of European states to 5% of GDP by 2034.