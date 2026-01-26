MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, implores Hungary to vote for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party in the upcoming parliamentary elections on April 12, believing that if the government falls into anti-Russia hands, the country will be destroyed.

"Against the backdrop of the obvious catastrophe of the Kiev regime, the growing governance crisis in the EU, the economic decline in Germany, and US President Donald Trump's openly hostile course toward liberal elites, voting for Orban's opponents today would be tantamount to buying the last ticket to The Titanic. I am sure most Hungarians understand this."

"They must see before their eyes the terrible tragedy of the Ukrainian people, Hungary's neighbor, the man-made creation of these European minions who desire war and oppose the Orban government," he noted in his opinion piece on the Smotrim.ru media platform.

Vladimir Zelensky, Medvedchuk continued, is ready to lead European capitals to the same fate as Kiev, where there is no electricity, water, or heating, where shelling occurs daily, and draft-age men are being hunted on the streets like stray dogs. "Viktor Orban understands this and opposes such a future for his country," he noted.

"The outcome of the April elections will be of great importance for the entire European Union. After all, the core of Orban's policy boils down to a staunch and consistent defense of Hungary's sovereignty and national interests in the face of the diktat of supranational technocrats from Brussels. The success of the Fidesz party will serve to strengthen similar forces committed to national sovereignty in other European countries. "As it has already happened in the Czech Republic," Medvedchuk concluded, adding that Orban and his Fidesz party are courageously standing in the way of a major European war.