Kiev continues its military buildup in Krasny Liman, Russian military expert says

LUGANSK, January 27. /TASS/. Russian servicemen are fighting fierce battles near Krasny Liman (known as Liman in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), while the command of the Ukrainian armed forces continues its military buildup in the city, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Fierce battles are taking place in Krasny Liman and on its outskirts. The enemy has put up quite serious resistance. Moreover, Kiev has been consistently accelerating its troop and equipment buildup here," he said.

Groups of Russian forces have penetrated Krasny Liman and are fighting against Ukrainian troops in its quarters, DPR leader Denis Pushilin said earlier.