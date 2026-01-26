Iran-Russia alliance counters Western attempts to foment crises in Eurasia — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Tehran-Moscow alliance serves as a strategic countermeasure to the West’s persistent efforts to ignite new crises across Eurasia, Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, stated in an interview with Kommersant newspaper.

"In the midst of this imposed chaos - what can be described as a jungle of disorder - strengthening political and defense ties between Iran and Russia is not merely a tactical move but a vital strategic necessity for safeguarding national security and regional stability. The Tehran-Moscow partnership is a legitimate and deterrent response to Western endeavors to marginalize independent actors and to foster crisis centers throughout Eurasia and West Asia," he explained.

Jalali emphasized that the primary aim of this cooperation is to restore a balanced order - one in which conflicts are resolved through principled diplomacy and respect for countries’ spheres of influence and sovereignty, rather than through threats or military force.

Highlighting Iran’s perspective, the diplomat underscored that sustainable security can only be achieved through diplomacy and mutual respect for each nation’s security interests. "In a world where unilateralism and extralegal interventions threaten global stability, deepening strategic cooperation with Russia represents a deliberate effort to uphold regional stability and counteract chaotic and anarchic tendencies," he concluded.