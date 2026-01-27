DONETSK, January 27. /TASS/. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian defense ministry in 2014 deployed its agent to the Lugansk People’s Republic to collect information, surrendered Ukrainian counterintelligence officer Sergey Mykhailov told TASS.

According to the captive Mykhailov, he handed over information about the personnel and armament of the people’s militia to Ukraine.

"There were two trips. One was for four days, the second for about a week. [I recorded] movements from Lugansk towards the line of contact: artillery, missile weaponry, the arrival of Cossacks," Mykhailov said.

According to him, he entered the region across the border from Ukraine. "They put me on a train from Zaporozhye to Kharkov, and from there, I got on a minibus heading towards the city of Lugansk," he added.