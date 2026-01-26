Kurdish militias surrendering arms to Syrian authorities in Dei ez-Zor

BEIRUT, January 26. /TASS/. Syria’s internal security forces have opened a center to process militia members who fought on the part of Kurdish units in the city of Deir ez-Zor, located some 420 kilometers from Damascus, the Syrian interior ministry said in a statement cited by the SANA news agency.

"Former militias affiliated with the Democratic Syrian Forces (SDF) coalition are surrendering weapons and undergoing checks at a rehabilitation center," it said. "This step is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen stability in the region and make it possible for all citizens to return to normal life."

Similar centers have been opened in Aleppo and Raqqa where people are queueing to settle their civic status.

According to the chief of the regional internal ministry directorate, Colonel Dirar al-Shamlan, "the surrender of arms and personal data checks at these centers is a mandatory procedure geared to reintegrate society and prevent crimes."

He praised the position of Arab tribes in northeastern regions who sided with the authorities in January, which made it possible for the Syrian army to regain control of major cities and oil and gas fields.