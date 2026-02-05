Rostec to unveil anti-drone projectile at Riyadh exhibition

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec will unveil its new projectile for remotely engaging unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the World Defense Show 2026 international defense and security exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the state corporation reported.

"Rostec State Corporation specialists have developed a 30mm cartridge with a shrapnel projectile and a remotely controlled fuse for more effective engagement of UAVs. The munition will be unveiled at Russia’s Rosoboronexport arms exporting company single stand at the World Defense Show 2026," the corporation’s representatives said.

The projectile is designed for firing from small-caliber artillery systems equipped with the 2A42 automatic cannon. These weapons are installed, among others, on airborne assault vehicles, the BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, BMPT tank support fighting vehicles, the Mi-28NM and Ka-52M helicopters, as well as other platforms.

"The munition is designed to increase the probability of hitting small drones and loitering munitions. Its sighting system calculates the most advantageous detonation point based on the target’s flight path to hit the drone with shrapnel. Detonation time is entered automatically via the optical line. The munition will significantly increase the combat effectiveness of 30mm cannons mounted on various platforms when firing at drones," said Rostec Arms Cluster Industrial Director Bekkhan Ozdoyev, as quoted by Rostec.