Zapad 2025 drills debunk fakes about Moscow, Minsk's aggressive plans — Belarusian SC

MINSK, October 8. /TASS/. Fakes about Belarus and Russia's aggressive plans, which were circulated before the Zapad 2025 exercises, were debunked following the maneuvers, the State Secretary of Belarus’ Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, has said.

"This debunks the fakes about these exercises that were formed in the West: that we are creating groups for an offensive against Europe, for seizing some western territories and borders that we a priori don't need, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko constantly talks about this," the BelTA news agency quotes Volfovich as saying. "The exercises were completed. The objectives and issues were addressed."

He recalled that Russian and Belarusian troop groups had returned to their permanent bases. "Today, not a single Russian soldier who arrived for the exercises is on Belarusian territory," Volfovich noted.

Earlier, he briefed Lukashenko on the results of the joint Belarusian-Russian exercises Zapad 2025, which took place in September. Volfovich detailed the results of the exercises and the lessons learned from them, as well as the reaction of their western neighbors, given their extreme concerns ahead of the drills.