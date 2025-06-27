LGBT agenda contradicts Serbian values — prime minister

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The LGBT agenda goes against Serbia’s traditional values and cannot be accepted by the country, Serbian Prime Minister Duro Macut told TASS in his first foreign interview.

"Serbia is a nation with deeply rooted traditions, culture, and spirituality, where family values hold central importance. The family is the foundation of our society," Macut said, commenting on the LGBT agenda promoted by Brussels. "We cannot accept what contradicts our traditional and Christian principles."

He emphasized that amid globalization and rapid changes, Serbia is making efforts to preserve its core values as "the basis for social life and a source of national identity."