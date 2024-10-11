BRICS making big contributions in public health sphere — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. BRICS is committed to promoting proper healthcare for all, with special attention being given to public health issues during Russia’s presidency in the group, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The health sector has established itself as one of the most productive and content-rich areas of BRICS cooperation in recent years," he said at the 14th Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Health.

"Within the framework of Russia's BRICS presidency, we strive to pay special attention to the issues of public health and well-being of the population," Ryabkov pointed out.

The deputy foreign minister also pointed out that Russia is actively preparing for the BRICS Summit to be held in Kazan on October 22-24.