MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian forces are systematically clearing the area near Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region of scattered Ukrainian units to prevent them from establishing a rear threat to the Russian army, military analyst Vitaly Kiselev has stated.

"Currently, the main combat operations are concentrated around Gulyaipole, where a thorough cleanup is underway. The fighting extends into the Orekhov area and Stepnogorsk. It appears that efforts are focused on straightening the front line and eliminating pockets of Ukrainian resistance, ensuring no stray units remain behind our lines," Kiselev explained on the Soloviev Live TV channel. He emphasized that Russian troops are conducting meticulous and comprehensive clearing operations around Gulyaipole, leaving no Ukrainian soldiers hidden in trenches or hideouts behind the front.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Gulyaipole at the end of December last year.