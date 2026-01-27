Power facilities in Ukraine’s Odessa heavily damaged — company

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian holding company DTEK said its energy infrastructure in Odessa had undergone "colossal destruction" and restoration will take a long time.

"The damage is enormous, and repair work requires a long time to restore the equipment to working condition," the company said in a statement on its website.

According to it, an emergency situation occurred on the equipment of another energy company in the morning, leaving some consumers in the city and region without electricity.

DTEK reported that 68,900 consumers in the region also had no electricity in the morning due to ice damage and broken wires.

The holding warned that emergency shutdowns remain in effect in Odessa and parts of the region.

On the night of January 27, an air raid warning was in effect for almost three hours in the Odessa Region. During this time, local media reported explosions. After that, head of the Odessa City Military Administration Sergey Lysak said the city’s energy infrastructure had been damaged.