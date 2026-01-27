Contradictions intensifying within EU regarding defense policy — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Contradictions in relations between members of the European Union are increasing regarding defense policy issues, Dmitry Belik, member of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs, said.

Earlier, The Daily Telegraph reported that France opposed the purchase of long-range Storm Shadow missiles from the UK for the needs of the Ukrainian army as part of a 90 billion euro aid package. It said that under the package, priority should be given to EU companies when buying weapons for Kiev.

"Today, France is firmly protecting its defense industry, developing close partnerships with its biggest allies in Europe and trying to assert a leading role in the EU by proclaiming an independent foreign policy. One of the key reasons for contradictions in relations between EU members is the bloc’s defense policy. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a nuclear power, France consistently strives to achieve Europe’s strategic autonomy and faces active resistance from Germany and many other EU members," Belik explained.

The lawmaker recalled the era of Brexit as a vivid example of an internal conflict exposing deep-seated disagreements in interests and visions of Europe’s future. After the UK’s exit from the bloc, contradictions between Berlin and Paris deepened, Belik noted.