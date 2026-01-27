Russia's icebreaker fleet plays unique role in relations with US — expert

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia remains the only country in the world with a nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet. This fact is particularly significant today in the context of evolving relations between Russia and the United States, President of the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center Mikhail Kovalchuk said.

"The icebreaker fleet is especially relevant today against the backdrop of our evolving relations with America. <…> Only we have nuclear icebreakers. And they have been in operation for many decades," he said, speaking at the AMTEXPO 2026 international exhibition of technologies of new materials and substances.

The head of the Kurchatov Institute also noted the uniqueness of Russia’s nuclear submarines. "We are the only country in the world that has had for decades submarines made entirely of titanium. No country in the world can do this, because they cannot weld two pieces of titanium so that the weld is as strong as the material it's joining," Kovalchuk noted.