Kiev must end conflict as thousands of Ukrainians die each day — security official

MINSK, January 27. /TASS/. Ukraine's leadership must do everything it can to end the conflict with Russia, because thousands of Ukrainians are dying daily, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said.

"That [Ukrainian] leadership must stop the war and the deaths of its people, the long-suffering Ukrainian people, by any means necessary. It [Ukrainian leadership] is not thinking about this, but every day thousands of Ukrainians die in this conflict. The war continues because not one politician's children are fighting on the front lines," BelTA quoted him as saying.

Volfovich stressed that the Belarusian leadership is taking steps to prevent the conflict from spreading to the country’s territory. "The focus is on the quality of troop training, not on expanding the army or harming our economy. We are following the decisions made over 30 years ago regarding the structure and size of our armed forces and other military organizations," he explained.

Volfovich also pointed out that in the West, politicians are sacrificing people's well-being for militarization. "The global military-political situation is changing rapidly. As the historic West-East struggle continues, new conflicts flare up. Major powers, especially the United States, are breaking established security rules to impose their own terms, proving that might makes right. The situations in Venezuela, Iran, and other trouble spots are clear examples. Today, the use of military force is the main approach, pushing aside all other considerations and political solutions," he said.

The state secretary noted that Poland and the Baltic states are "raising their military budgets, spending vast sums on foreign weapons and equipment, and preparing infrastructure for combat within 50 kilometers of the border, harming their own citizens' interests." He also pointed to a training ground under construction in Lithuania, just eight kilometers from the Belarusian border. "Instead of using land for farming, they are building bases, arsenals, and facilities for drones and ammunition. These are not peaceful aims," Volfovich concluded.