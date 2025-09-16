Iran, five nations submit IAEA attack-ban resolution — Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN, September 16. /TASS/. Iran, together with China, Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Belarus, has submitted a draft resolution to the 69th regular session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, seeking a ban on attacks on nuclear facilities, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"To safeguard the integrity of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Iran, along with China, Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Belarus, has submitted a draft resolution 'prohibiting all attacks and threats against nuclear facilities and infrastructure covered by the agency’s comprehensive safeguards agreement'," Baghaei wrote on his X social media page.

Baghaei noted that the draft resolution underscores that all countries hold the "inalienable right to pursue nuclear energy for peaceful purposes" and are entitled to "effective protection against any attack or threat of attack."

On September 9, Iran and the IAEA signed an agreement in Egypt to resume cooperation, which had been suspended following June attacks by Israel and the United States. The lack of condemnation from the IAEA toward the countries that struck nuclear facilities had drawn criticism in Tehran. The Iranian foreign ministry explained that the new cooperation framework fully meets the requirements of both parties. However, in the event of any renewed hostile actions against the Islamic republic, all contacts with the IAEA will be suspended.