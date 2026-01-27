Nearly 80% of French view Macron negatively — poll

PARIS, January 27. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron elicits negative emotions among 77% of the French public, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Odoxa and Mascaret polling agencies on behalf of the parliamentary television channel Public Senat.

At the same time, only 23% of respondents consider Macron to be a "good president."

Meanwhile, France’s prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, enjoys slightly higher public approval. Thirty-three percent of respondents regard him as a "good prime minister." Sixty-five percent expressed dissatisfaction with the head of government, while 2% said they were unsure.

The survey was conducted online on January 21 and 22. A total of 1,005 French citizens aged 18 and older took part.