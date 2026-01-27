Ukrainians should get used to living with generators for next 3-5 years — expert

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Ukrainians should get used to living with generators for the next three to five years, said head of the Council of the Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy Stanislav Ignatyev.

"We have to get used to living in a country of generators for the next three, up to five years. That is, the electricity shortage isn’t going anywhere," according to an interview he gave to the Ukrinform agency posted on Telegram.

Ukraine is facing a critical situation in its energy sector. There are hours-long blackouts every day in all regions. In case of system overload, indefinite emergency shutdowns are applied. Supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are forced to close, and schools in some areas have extended their holidays or switched to remote learning. Ukraine is trying to outsource energy from Europe. According to the Energy Ministry, it is possible to reduce the deficit by about 2 GW.