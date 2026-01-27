MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The European Union wants to weaken Russia but is unable to cope with a large-scale war, Dmitry Belik, member of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs, told TASS.

Earlier, the Daily Telegraph newspaper, in an article devoted to the emergency EU summit held in Brussels last week, reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had revised the European Union’s debt rules in an attempt to prepare the bloc for a conflict with Russia within four years.

According to Belik, the mobilization of European Union resources indicates that European elites intend to initiate hostilities against Russia within the next five years, which is confirmed, in particular, by Europe conducting exercises, making significant investments in its military-industrial complex, building defensive structures, and reinstating compulsory conscription.

"The goal of the Europeans is to accuse Moscow of ‘aggression’ and provoke confrontation. Europe cannot handle a large-scale conflict, but would very much like to weaken Russia. Furthermore, the EU seeks to use the conflict with our country to address internal problems. Naturally, the citizens of Europe have no need for this confrontation; it is unprofitable and frightening for them, so this is an issue that concerns only the EU authorities," the deputy said.

Major General (Ret.) Leonid Ivlev, member of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament), told TASS that Western European countries have spent four years fighting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine while supporting the neo-Nazi Kiev regime with money and weapons. "They are cutting social programs, ready to stop at nothing in their search for additional funds for their military-industrial complex fueled by anti-Russian revanchism. Russia objectively assesses these threatening circumstances and is going to take all the necessary measures to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities and security," the lawmaker stressed.