Ukrainian units trapped in Russian-liberated Kupyansk-Uzlovoy — analyst

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian units are trapped and isolated in the Kupyansk-Uzlovoy settlement amid Russia's liberation of the territory, Igor Korotchenko, a military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, told TASS.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov, following a visit to the Battlegroup West area, announced that the group’s fighters had liberated Kupyansk-Uzlovoy.

"The remaining Ukrainian armed forces units are being cut off. They cannot effectively hold their positions," Korotchenko said.

According to him, the capture of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy demonstrates the successful operation of Battlegroup West, which continues to advance in its area of responsibility. "Currently, a mop-up operation is underway in the locale’s neighborhoods to eliminate remaining enemy resistance areas in order to ensure further advancement," the expert added.