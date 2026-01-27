BUDAPEST, January 27. /TASS/. European countries will never get back the money the European Commission wants to take from them to finance Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote, warning that Kiev will not repay its debt to Europeans.

"Brussels will push all of Europe into debt for the sake of financing Ukraine," the Prime Minister wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia).

He recalled that EU leaders intend to provide multibillion-dollar aid to Kiev through a common loan from EU countries. This plan is supported not only by the leadership in Brussels but also by the Hungarian opposition party Tisza.

"They say it's a loan that will be repaid. I say, 'Let Tisza [opposition party] win the elections just as the Ukrainians repay this loan,'" Orban said.

About the EU plan and the election in Hungary

Earlier Orban repeatedly confirmed that his government would not participate in EU funding initiatives for Ukraine. Over the past four years, the EU has spent at least 193 billion euros on support for the country, and now wants to provide it with an interest-free "military loan" of 90 billion euros in 2026-2027.

In addition to that, the EU, along with other Western countries and international organizations, intends to allocate $800 billion to Ukraine for reconstruction over the next 10 years. This does not include military aid, which is estimated at $700 billion.

Kiev's request for a total of $1.5 trillion is contained in the roadmap for Ukraine's development, which was prepared by the European Commission and presented to EU leaders on January 22 at the Brussels summit. The Hungarian Prime Minister warned that the children and grandchildren of current adult EU citizens will have to pay the price for that.

Parliamentary elections in Hungary, which will form a new government, are scheduled for April 12. Orban's Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union party and its junior partners, the Christian Democrats, are competing against the opposition Tisza party. Its leader, former government official Peter Magyar, enjoys the support of the EU leadership and the largest faction in the European Parliament, the European People's Party.