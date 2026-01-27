GENICHESK, January 27. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is ready to sacrifice Ukrainians until Europe is prepared for war against Russia, a process that could drag on for years, a Russian lawmaker told TASS, commenting on Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky’s statement that Ukraine’s key task is to reduce the Russian army’s offensive potential.

Earlier, Syrsky wrote on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) that the main task for the Ukrainian army is to inflict maximum possible losses on the enemy, wipe out its reserves and reduce its offensive capacities.

"Since the Kiev regime acts in the interests of its European sponsors and is ready to take the most severe measures against people living in the territories under its control, the process of trading these people for the time Europe needs to get prepared for war, while continuing to pump in enormous resources, could go on for years. European countries have set themselves a deadline of 2030 to be ready for war with Russia. Until then, they plan to deplete Russia's potential in Ukraine," said Yury Barbashov, a member of the Kherson Region Duma, its legislature.

According to Barbashov, Syrsky’s statement reveals who is behind the military escalation in Ukraine and who stands to gain the most from it.

"Instead of forcing Ukraine to comply with the Minsk accords they were the guarantors of, European countries kept on pumping it with weapons. The Europeans declared that the goal of the war was to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. Now they are tasking their Ukrainian proxies to maximally exhaust the Russian army’s potential, whatever it might cost Ukraine. At the same time, European leaders are intimidating their own population with the imaginary Russia threat, while pumping money into the defense sector. Moreover, they are talking about potential preemptive strikes on Russia," he said.

According to sources in Russian law enforcement agencies, Syrsky-appointed commanders do not spare their soldiers and the major criteria set by Syrsky to assess the efficiency of commanders is the amount of losses their units inflict.