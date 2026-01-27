MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Europe is running out of resources to give to Ukraine, a senior Russian lawmaker said, commenting on German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius’ statement on halting supplies of Patriot systems to Ukraine.

"The range of opportunities to support the Kiev regime is beginning to shrink. This is far from a technical statement, bearing in mind the fact that throughout the entire conflict Germany has been Ukraine’s key military donor," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

Germany is not an isolated case, he noted. "The Telegraph writes about a sudden change of priorities in France, with Paris resolutely opposing the purchase of Storm Shadow missiles for Ukraine at Europe’s expense," he stated, adding that "Europe’s awakening is inevitable."

According to the lawmaker, the Europeans’ actions can be seen as an acknowledgement that arms supplies to the "Banderite regime against Russia have made a hole in the European defense perimeter." And Zelensky’s behavior in Davos, when "he rudely insulted his long-standing European sponsors," only added fuel to the fire, Slutsky noted.

"This gives a considerable leverage to political forces in Old World countries that are focused on national interests and oppose further support for Ukraine," he added.