China ready to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia — defense minister

BEIJING, January 27. /TASS/. China’s armed forces are ready to strengthen strategic coordination and enhance cooperation with Russia, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said.

"China is ready to work with Russia to conscientiously implement the important agreements reached by the heads of state of the two countries, strengthen strategic coordination, enrich the content of cooperation, improve exchange mechanisms, and jointly enhance capabilities to counter various risks and challenges, thereby working together to give positive momentum to global security and stability," the Chinese defense ministry’s website quoted the minister as saying at a video conference held jointly with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on January 27.

The Chinese defense minister noted that 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation Between the People's Republic of China and the Russian Federation (FCT). According to the Chinese defense ministry, Belousov confirmed Moscow’s readiness to strengthen contacts with Beijing’s armed forces, advance practical cooperation, hold joint activities and collaborate in areas such as personnel training, thus taking bilateral strategic cooperation to the next level.