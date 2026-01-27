CIA to play central role in US post-intervention strategy for Venezuela — CNN

NEW YORK, January 27. /TASS/. The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is working to establish a permanent US presence in Venezuela following America’s January 3 operation to capture the country’s president Nicolas Maduro, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, the State Department and the CIA have been tasked with "spearheading" Washington’s plans to exert both short-term and long-term pressure on Venezuela. The agencies are expected to work together to address issues of political transition and stabilize the country's security situation.

A source told CNN that "[the] State [Department] plants the flag but [the] CIA is really the influence." According to him, this agency will prepare the groundwork for diplomatic efforts, including rebuilding relations with the local population and ensuring security. Thus, before the US embassy in Venezuela officially resumes its work, the US officials will work in the country at CIA facilities and maintain contact with government officials and opposition figures, a CNN source reported, drawing a parallel with how US agencies operate in Ukraine. The source noted that the CIA’s constant presence in the country is a priority for Washington, "before diplomatic channels the annex [the CIA] can help set up liaison channels, that will be with the Venezuelan intelligence and that will allow conversations that diplomats cannot have." The source also said that diplomats and technical staff are already in Caracas "to conduct an initial assessment for a potential phased resumption of operations" of the embassy.

In addition, the State Department and the CIA will monitor Caracas’ contacts with Moscow, Beijing and Tehran. According to CNN, the CIA is awaiting further orders from the White House about overarching goals in Venezuela.

The CIA refused to comment on this information.

US operation in Venezuela

CNN also revealed that in August, the CIA deployed a small group of agents in Venezuela to spy on President Nicolas Maduro. The agency acted relying on sources in the Venezuelan government. It was the CIA that advised the US administration to back Delcy Rodriguez as the country’s authorized president.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas, as a result of which Maduro and his wife were captured by the US military. On January 5, they appeared before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. They are charged with involvement in drug trafficking. Maduro and his wife have denied the charges. Rodriguez, who served as executive vice president under Maduro, is now acting as head of state in Venezuela. Trump had previously stated that the US would take over the temporary administration of Venezuela.