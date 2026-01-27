Ombudswoman for opening checkpoint on Ukrainian border to reunite Russian families

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has proposed establishing a dedicated checkpoint on the border with Ukraine to facilitate the reunification of Russian citizens with their relatives. She announced this initiative during a meeting of the Communist Party faction in the State Duma.

"Perhaps we should consider opening a single checkpoint for Russian citizens in Ukraine who wish to visit their family and friends in Russia," Moskalkova suggested.

She explained that many Russian nationals in Ukraine with expired passports are unable to leave the country - even through third states. Over the past year, more than 50 families separated by the escalation of the conflict have been able to reunite, Moskalkova noted. She is actively working on this issue in cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart.