MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. On Vladimir Zelensky's birthday, Ukrainians have one main wish of their own - that he leave office, the news outlet Strana reported.

In a survey shared by the publication, many Ukrainians believe that Zelensky, who celebrated his birthday on January 25, should give up his office since it officially ended in 2024. They suggested he show a little empathy for citizens who are freezing amid the energy crisis in the country. "He’s warm while we’re all freezing. He just keeps fighting," one resident said.

Citizens also gave their opinion on what gifts Zelensky might like, the best ideas being a business suit for international trips and books on political philosophy, such as Machiavelli's The Prince, exploring the use of power and manipulation. Some people weren’t so benevolent. "A personal spot in the crematorium," one resident in a military uniform said.

Recently, various surveys have shown that Zelensky isn't as popular as his political opponents. A poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology on January 19 revealed that Zelensky's approval rating in Ukraine was lower than the country’s ambassador to Britain Valery Zaluzhny, and the head of presidential office, Kirill Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist). Additionally, some Ukrainian lawmakers have called for Zelensky to resign. In December, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) member Alexey Goncharenko (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), suggested that Zelensky should not focus on future elections and should step down.