Finnish PM says Europe must eventually resume talks with Russia

STOCKHOLM, January 27. /TASS/. European states will eventually have to hold negotiations with Russia, but the time for such talks has not yet come, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in an interview with the Iltalehti newspaper.

Orpo emphasized that he is ready to take a seat at the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but believes it is still too early. "Decisions on when and how to start dialogue must be made in coordination with European countries. As far as Finland is concerned, Russia is our neighbor, and therefore, if this war can be ended, dialogue will have to begin at some point, but that time has not yet arrived," he said.

In his view, the "ball is currently in Russia’s court," and it will be difficult for Finland to resume dialogue with its neighbor while the conflict in Ukraine continues. "Since the issue of achieving peace or a ceasefire in Ukraine rests in Putin’s hands, it is Russia that determines whether the situation will move toward the resumption of talks," he said.

Earlier, Politico reported, citing sources, that European Union countries are discussing the possibility of appointing a special envoy for negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement, who would engage in dialogue with the Russian side on behalf of the bloc. Finnish President Alexander Stubb has been mentioned as a potential candidate for the role.