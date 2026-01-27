Russian rare-earth metals cluster to be launched in 2027

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The rare-earth metals processing cluster in the Angara-Yenisei region is planned to start operations in 2027, the press service of the cluster told TASS.

"Russia will join the rare-earth metals development race this year. The cluster is intended to be launched in 2027 and it will cover four regions: the Krasnoyarsk Region, the Irkutsk Region, Khakassia and Tuva," the press service said.

The project will form an ecosystem bringing together production and processing of rare and rare-earth metals, development of advanced materials, microelectronics, energy solutions and artificial intelligence system with the close interaction among industry, science and education. A program to educate specialists for the rare metals processing cluster will be created on the basis of the Siberian Federal University and the Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology, the press service added.