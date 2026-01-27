Lavrov, CIS ambassadors discuss comprehensive strengthening of coordination, security

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the ambassadors of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have discussed comprehensive strengthening of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian coordination, as well as steps to ensure regional security, the Foreign Ministry said.

"Tasks have been outlined for the near future, including strengthening foreign policy coordination, increasing cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and regional security," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the meeting was also attended by CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev and heads of the executive bodies of other Eurasian structures.

"The participants of the meeting exchanged views on topical international topics, summed up the results of multilateral cooperation within the framework of Eurasian integration associations in 2025," the Russian foreign ministry added.

It said the conversation took place in a friendly atmosphere.