Board of Peace may expand its mission to other territories — Trump

NEW YORK, January 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that the zone of responsibility of the Board of Peace he established to settle the situation in the Gaza Strip may be extended to other territories.

"And now on top of it, we have the Board of Peace, just to assure things go well, and can probably spread to other territories as we need them," he said in an interview with WABC.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to US President Donald Trump, more countries have joined it. While the Board was established to govern the enclave, its mission is expected to extend to conflicts in other parts of the world as well.