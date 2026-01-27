Russian official says 'daddy' Trump needs to settle juvenile EU-NATO tiff

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), says the dispute between French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte looks like two little kids fighting, and when that typically happens, "daddy" steps in and settles things, alluding to US President Donald Trump.

"When children argue, 'Daddy' decides," Dmitriev wrote on X, commenting on Barrot’s remarks.

Earlier, in a post on X, Barrot rejected Rutte's statements that Europe cannot defend itself without the United States. "Even the US agrees with this. This is the European pillar of NATO," he wrote.

NATO Secretary General had previously stated that Europe cannot defend itself without the United States, and those who believe it can are deluding themselves.