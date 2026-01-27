Over $163.3 mln to be invested in Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant in 2026-2027

ULYANOVSK, January 27. /TASS/. Sollers will invest more than 12 bln rubles ($163.3 mln) in the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant in 2026-2027, regional Governor Alexey Russkikh told reporters after visiting the facility.

"A large number of investment projects are being implemented at our enterprise. Over the past few years alone, around 18 bln rubles have been invested. The plans for 2026-2027 call for 12.5 bln rubles," he said.

The governor added that the funds will be directed, among other things, toward a body welding line for the new ST6, ST8, and ST9 pickups. "Robots and the latest technologies are being used at the plant," he emphasized.

Russkikh thanked Sollers PJSC Board Chairman Adil Shirinov for his major contribution to the development of the Ulyanovsk Region’s economy. "If you look at the situation 15 years ago, no one could have imagined that this site would develop so dynamically. In effect, it is now a leader in Russia’s automotive manufacturing," the regional head said.

The governor also noted that the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant makes a significant contribution to the region’s industrial production index.