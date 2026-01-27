Soyuz-5 carrier vehicle to be launched in late March — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The first launch of the Soyuz-5 carrier vehicle is expected in late March 2026, according to the presentation of Dmitry Baranov, the Deputy CEO of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos for rocket projects.

The first launch will be from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the presentation indicates.

The carrier vehicle was earlier scheduled to be launched before the end of 2025. The launch deadline was then revised to implement further checks of onboard and ground equipment. The Soyuz-5 is the medium-class launch vehicle designed to bring automatic spacecraft to various near-earth orbits, including with the use of transfer stages.